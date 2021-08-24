Adam F. Shahbazi

July 1, 1932 - Aug. 16, 2021

MARQUETTE, MI - Adam Farsheed Shahbazi, age 89, former resident of Sister Bay, WI, died Monday, August 16, 2021, at Mill Creek Senior Living Community.

Born July 1, 1932, in Ardabil, Iran, Adam was one of three children born to Morteza and Leila (Soltani) Shahbazi. Adam met his wife, Ellen, when she was his English teacher in Iran. Adam immigrated to the US in 1957, and he and Ellen were married in 1959. Adam earned his engineering degree at Indiana Institute of Technology. He was employed at Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) in Hammond for 27 years and Sargent and Lundy in Chicago until his retirement in 1995. Adam and Ellen retired to Sister Bay, WI and relocated to Marquette, MI in 2020.

Adam is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ellen; his sons: David (Suzanne) Shahbazi of Marquette, MI and Daniel (Kathy) Shahbazi of Fishers, IN; his grandchildren: Jacob, Alexander, Sophie and Nicholas; his brother Abdollah (Roshan) of Tehran, Iran and many nieces and nephews. Adam was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shafi.