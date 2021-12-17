VALPARAISO, IN — Adam Gerald Pritchard, age 30 of Valparaiso, passed away December 12, 2021. He was a graduate of Valparaiso High School and employed at Task Force Tips. Adam enjoyed fishing, disc golf and was an avid fan of the Indianapolis Colts. Adam was preceded in death by his brother, Nathan Alexander Pritchard; grandfather, Wayne Pritchard; grandmother, Anne Gerasch; grandfather, Gerald Gerasch; aunt, Brenda Clark. He is survived by his father, Kenneth Pritchard; mother, Jeri Pritchard; brother, Daniel Pritchard; grandmother, Mary Pritchard; aunts and uncles: Bonnie (Louis) Gross, Lawrence (Sharon) Gerasch, Sharon (John) Tarry, Paul Clark, Jim Pritchard; cousins: Louis Gross Jr., Steve Gross, Aaron Gerasch, Adrienne Spellmeyer, Neil Gerasch, Donald Tarry, Chad Tarry, Michelle Mullins, Amber Pullins, Matthew Clark; love of his life, Paige Smith, and many great cousins.