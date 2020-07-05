× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Adam Gray Holterhoff, Jr., age 71, a Valparaiso resident since 1981, passed away at the VNA Hospice Center on June 29, 2020. Adam had suffered several strokes after a period of declining health. He was born on May 14, 1949 in Cincinnati, OH, to Nancy (Koch) and (Adam) Gray Holterhoff. He grew up in Indian Hill, a suburb of Cincinnati. He attended The Ohio State University, where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Adam graduated with a Bachelor of Ceramic Engineering degree in June 1972. Later that same month he married Sarah (Sally) Anne Greenlee, who survives. Also surviving are children Benjamin (Katrina) Gray Holterhoff and Anne (Keith) Leonard and grandchildren Owen Gray Holterhoff, Theodore Gray Leonard, and Miles Fischer Leonard, all of Bloomington, IN. Adam is also survived by his mother Nancy, his three brothers, Frank, Chip, and Pete, and ten nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Gray.

Adam's engineering career began at Kohler Company in Kohler, WI and continued with positions at Kaiser Refractories in Plymouth Meeting, PA, and in Gary, IN. He later worked in Buffington Harbor for Lehigh Portland Cement Company, then for Heidelberger Calcium Aluminates, and Calucem. His international travels for work and professional activities included multiple trips to Croatia.