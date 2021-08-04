LOWELL, IN - Adam Gutjahr, Jr., 84, of Lowell, IN, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol; children: Rick (Jim Smith), Bonnie (Michael) McCormick, Jerry (Kathleen), Julie (Ken) Olovich, Doug (Carol), Valerie (Tim) Dickens; daughter-in-law, Faye Pickett; 18 grandchildren; sister, Barbara Schmitt; Preceded in death by son, Michael; parents, Adam and Antoinette; siblings, Marie, Paul and Joseph.

Adam graduated from Xavier University of Ohio and retired from US Steel after 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Lowell and past member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, Merrillville. At church Adam was involved in Men's Club, Choir, Knights of Columbus - he was a Past Grand Knight three times and sang with Sounds of Knights. He also founded Cub Scout Pack 7 and was Leader of Boy Scout Troops 41 and 76, all in Merrillville.

Visitation, Friday, August 6, 2021 from 12:00-4:00 PM with Rosary Service at 3:30 PM and Saturday from 9:00-10:45 AM, at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, 11:00 AM, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 216 S. Nichols St., Lowell. Burial will follow in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dunes Hospice or St. Edwards Parish. www.sheetsfuneral.com