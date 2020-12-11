DOLTON, IL — Adam P. Zieminski, C.C.P.D., 49, suddenly, late of Dolton, IL, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. Beloved dad of Brooke and Kylie Zieminski. Dearest brother of Mark (Lisa) Zieminski. Proud uncle of Mark (Leah), Lauren (fiance Joe), and Alexis; great-uncle of Matthew. Dear nephew of the late Frank Sopcich. Preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Zieminski and Mary Ann Sopcich. Visitation will be Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service to be held at 3:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations c/o The Zieminski Family, appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com