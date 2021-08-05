Adam Parks

Adam Parks, age 46, passed away on July 6, 2021. Loving son of Barbara Matalin (Riccardi-Parks). Cherished brother of Michael Riccardi, Tony (Erica) Riccardi, and L. Scott Riccardi. Adored uncle of Justin (Shannon) Riccardi and Jayden Riccardi. Great-uncle of Madden, Ethan, and Aurora Riccardi. Adam will fondly be remembered by the Steven Matalin family. Preceded in death by his father Clifford Parks and step father Steven Matalin.

Adam was a graduate of Merrillville High School, Class of 1993 and Indiana State University Class of 1997. He worked for Brown Flying School in Terra Haute, and as a flight instructor at Griffith Airport. Adam's passions were for flying, fishing, and he was an avid reader.

Memorial Visitation Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until time of Celebration of Life at 4:00 p.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/ Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane) St. John, IN 46373.