Adam Robert Tigue

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Adam Robert Tigue, age 36, of Schererville, IN, passed away suddenly Sunday, July 25, 2021. Devoted father of Daxton and Braden. Loving son of Robert and Gail Ann, nee Tychewicz Tigue. Dearest brother of Tiffany (Robert) Borman and the late Erica Lynn. Former husband to Jamie. Dearest grandson of the late Charles and Gloria Tychewicz and the late Edward and Patricia Tigue. Dear nephew, uncle, and cousin of many. Longtime boyfriend of Lisa.

Visitation Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, James E. Janusz, Director, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Pastor Andy Nearpass officiating.

Private family interment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations c/o the Tigue Family to be put into a trust for Daxton and Braden, appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300, or we encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com