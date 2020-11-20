Adam "Sherm" Herrera, 37, The Man, The Myth, The Legend, transitioned peacefully on November 14, 2020, at home surrounded by his fiancee, Karina, his sons, mother, Missy, and his two boys. Adam "Sherm" Herrera was born August 11, 1983, in Hammond, IN, to Abagail and Tony Herrera.

He is survived by his parents; grandmother, Abagail Garza; brother, Anthony; sisters: Abigail, Erica, Stephanie and Alesse Herrera; and brother, Andrew Eaton; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his son, Esteban Jose Garza-Herrera; stepson, Derek " Jay" Frazier; loving fiancee, Karina Del-Real; best friend and Estebans mother, Melissa Garza. Adam was a proud veteran, A movie producer and script writer, college grad with an associate's degree in applied science and bachelor of arts degree in film, a Local Union 17 member; he was also a "Power Rangers," "Back to the Future" and "Ghost Busters" enthusiast; an amazing father, beloved son, dedicated fiance, loving brother and uncle; and a trusting friend to: Angelica Arambula, Juan "Weto" Fernandez, Angel "Bird" Ojeda, Anthony "Ant" Lebron, Ronnie "Cuz" Alonzo, Darryl Bonhama and Noel Castillo.