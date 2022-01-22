 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Addison Grace Semchuck
Addison Grace Semchuck

BLOOMINGTON, IN - Addison Grace Semchuck ("Little Bean") was born into Heaven on Monday, January 17, 2022 at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. She was 10" long and weighed 11.2 oz., with her mommy's mouth, her daddy's nose, 10 perfect fingers, and 10 tiny toes.

She is survived by her parents, Kelli and Alex Semchuck; grandmothers: Linda (late James) Torres and Marijo Semchuck; great-grandmother, Barbara (late Vidal) Torres; honorary grandpa, Trent Torres; many aunts; great-aunts; and uncles; and three fur-siblings: Peanut, Dunkin' and Binx.

While in mommy's tummy, Addi loved strawberries and sour candies, but hated tea. In her honor, donations to the MISS Foundation, Humane Indiana, or Blind Cat Rescue are appreciated.We love you Little Bean, our sweet miracle. Mommy Bean and Daddy Bear will never forget you.

