 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adela Castaneda

  • 0

April 21, 1931 - July 16, 2022

Adela Castaneda (nee Aguirre Lopez), age 91, formerly Gary, IN, died in Ellenton, FL, on July 16, 2022, and is now home with Jesus. Adela is survived by her sister, Guadalupe Buitron; and her children: Sergio (Charlotte) Castaneda, Athur (Carol) Castaneda, Rene (Theresa) Castaneda, Luis (Cheryl) Castaneda and Eva (Peter) Schrum; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her sister, Sonia Hernandez; her parents: Antonio and Celestina Aguirre; husband, Sergio Castaneda; and son, Anthony (India) Castaneda.

She attended Washington High School, East Chicago, IN, and retired from Van Til's Hammond, IN. Adela was a loving person that will be cherished by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at the chapel, St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery 1547 167th St Hammond, IN, at 10:30 AM.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts