Adela Marie “Dottie” Kohut

CROWN POINT, IN. - Adela "Dottie" Marie Kohut, age 94, of Crown Point formerly of Hammond, IN was called by the Lord…to play cards in Heaven on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Adela is survived by her loving son, Mark (Cheri) Kohut, precious grandchildren: Vera and Peter Kohut; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded by parents, Michael and Mary Lasko; beloved husband, George Kohut; daughter in law, Cheryl Kohut; and twin sister Veronica (late, Sam) Kessler.

Adela enjoyed attending events at the St. John Township Center in Schererville. She always loved playing dice and cards with her friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Munster Salvation Army or Hospice of the Calumet would be appreciated.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave Schererville, IN (corner of Kennedy Ave. and Main St.) Funeral Services will be held on Monday, at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Reverend Steven Koplinka officiating. Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Hammond. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com