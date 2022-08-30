July 8, 1924 - July 31, 2022

Adele "Kelly" Kellenburger passed away at 98 years old on July 31, 2022. Those who knew her will remember her as a good friend, sympathetic listener, master storyteller, and accomplished cook. But mostly she'll be remembered for being funny as hell, and her ability to leave 'em laughing. She made the world around her a better, happier place.

Adele was born on July 8, 1924 in Gary, Indiana to Tillie and Charlie Hasanbegovich.

She was married to Grayson Kellenburger for 17 years, and is survived by her three children (Dennis, Debbie, and Dean), five grandchildren, and a bunch of great and great-great grandchildren. Though Adele is no longer with us, she will never be forgotten.

The family will hold a memorial service at a future date.