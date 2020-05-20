× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GENEVA, IL - With great sadness we share that our loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Adele Kish, passed away on May 10, 2020 in Geneva, IL. She was 91 years old and the beloved wife of the late Elmer W. Kish, whom she missed greatly after his passing in 2016.

Born Fern Adele Larrance on April 4, 1929 to parents Heber and Madolyn (Hall) Larrance, she was raised in Lansing, IL. Adele is survived by three of her seven siblings: Norma Spears, Richard, and Jane Larrance-Zabawa and preceded in death by Myrl Forsyth, Allen, and Dorothy Madison. Adele married the love of her life, Elmer Kish on September 1, 1951. They built a home together in Munster, IN where they raised their children: Paul (Connie), Cheryl Pacilio (Mike), Nannette Richardson (Troy) and Debra Bussey (Stuart). She is the beloved grandmother to 10, great-grandma to three.

Adele lived a full and happy life as a wife and homemaker and was instrumental part of the family business, Kish & Rauer Plumbing. After retirement, she and Elmer moved to Sun City West, AZ where they lived for 20 years, enjoying the warm, sunny climate and where she participated in her beloved Westernaires choir and took time to pursue her love of tennis.

She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Please join virtual service on Thursday, May 21, at 4:30-5:30 pm CST at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/2775150789 Or you may dial in by phone 312-626-6799 Meeting ID: 277 515 0789