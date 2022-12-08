NORTHWEST INDIANA - Adele Louise Mackanos, age 82, passed away peacefully November 30, 2022. A life long resident of Northwest Indiana, she was a graduate of Emerson High School. She married Robert Mackanos, they raised three loving children, which she called the greatest accomplishment of her life. She was also a grandmother to three grandchildren and five great grand children. A true beauty throughout her entire life, at the age of 10 she worked at the Seaman Modeling Agency. At age 11 she wrote to important people across the globe, ambassadors, the newly crowned Queen of England, and other dignitaries. Her letter from the Queen warranted an official response on Royal stationary from one of the Queen's Ladies in Waiting. Adele said she credited her teachers and mentors for fostering her writing skills. She was an avid pen pal, writing to and maintaining her friendships with children in England, Finland and Japan. In 1977 she decided to pursue her childhood dream of being a writer and a journalist, taking classes at Valparaiso University, she continued her education in journalism. She won numerous awards and scholarships. She garnered awards from The National Federation of Press Women and The Women's Press Club of Indiana. She worked both as a reporter and staff writer at Northwest Indiana papers; The Hobart Gazette, The Vidette Messenger, and at the Merrillville Herald. In 1987 she managed six weekly and two bi-weekly newspapers with Thompson Newspapers, Inc. Journalistically, Adele was a female pioneer in weekly publications in the region. During the late 80's and 90's, she was the managing editor at the Lake County Star newspaper. It was her skill, intelligence and fierce determination that made and kept the weekly publication relevant until she was invited to join the staff at the Times Newspaper, Crown Point and Munster, in the early 2000's. She did stories at the Holiday Star Theatre, interviewing many celebrities, then doing obituary stories on people's lives in the Region, which families appreciated.