June 12, 1943 – October 28, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Adele M. Van Cleef age 78 of Valparaiso, IN passed away October 28, 2021.

She was born June 12, 1943 to the late Stanley and Jenny Cieliesz; Dear sister to Chester Cieliesz of Las Vegas, NV.

Adele worked for Nickels Bakery for over 25 years. She was a member of St Hedwig Catholic Church for years until she began to attend St Teresa of Avila. Adele was a feisty, straight to the point and loving person. She loved having lunch with friends, going to the movies and spending time with her family.

Adele was a loving mother to Darrel (Salena) Van Cleef of Valparaiso, IN and Scott (Michele) Van Cleef of Valparaiso, IN. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Jakob, Brady and her grandpups.

Services entrusted to CROWN CREMATION SERVICES, INC.