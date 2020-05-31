× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Adele Rosalie (Gatzke) Doctor, age 86 of Valparaiso, IN passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in 1933 in New York, NY to Frederick and Madeline (Di Vita) Gatzke.

Adele is survived by her husband, Dennis Doctor; two daughters, Deborah (Dennis) McGlashan, Kathleen Resch; six grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her Auntie Virginia Di Vita.

Adele was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Valparaiso and the Altar and Rosary Society. She enjoyed trying new and interesting things, from crafts to karate and fencing, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial for Adele will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, IN 46385 with Father Paul Quanz officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., and also from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNEAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Rosary service to be held at 7:00 p.m. Due to restrictions on social gatherings, please respect social distancing guidelines and be aware that attendance may be limited. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.