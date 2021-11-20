June, 19, 1930 - Nov. 19, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Adeline (Addie) R. Monix, age 91, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on November 19, 2021.
Addie is survived by her loving family (her "greatest treasures"): Marge (Wilbur) Doty, Barb (Kenny) Craft, Betty (Bill) Holzhauer, Dottie (Dave) Hall, Sue (Calvin) Klemp, Marcia (Steve) Gronek; grandchildren: Steve (Misty) Doty, Jennifer (Wes) Vinson, Rob (Candice) Doty, Ken Craft Jr, Nicole (Cody) Trampler, Kyle Holzhauer, Missy (Marc) Sernatinger, Josh (Kelley) Hall, Alicia Moody, Aaron (Cheryl) Klemp, Amanda (Justin) Zippel, Alan (Corissa) Klemp, Tyler Gronek, Bryan Gronek; great-grandchildren: Anna and Brendan Doty, Jake and Lucas Hunley, Olivia and Ian Vinson, Michael and Grace Doty, Lane, Reed and Alyssa Trampler, Lexi Schieltz and Quinn Holzhauer, Reagan Moody, Quinton Miller, Eli, Caleb, Garret and Addie Klemp, Brooke and Baby Zippel, Braelyn and Briella Klemp; sister, Corky Becker; brother, Ken (Ruth) DeVries; sister-in-law, Mae DeVries; brother and sister-in-laws: Bill (Mary) Monix, JoAnn Monix and Nancy Monix; and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.
Addie was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred (Al) Monix; daughter, Mary; her parents; siblings: Hank DeVries, Dorothy (Jacob) Kaluf, John (Carrie) DeVries, Don (Lois) DeVries; sister and brother-in-laws: Bill Becker, Pete Monix, Fred Monix, George Monix and Herman (Sally) Monix.
Addie taught her family and generations of others not only by example, but by her love of life and how to love and serve the Lord. Addie was a charter member of the Crown Point Christian Reformed Church, where she faithfully attended and served for over 60 years. Addie spent her life helping and doing for others in any way she could. Addie often showed her love through her baking, and is fondly known for her homemade cookies, of which she literally baked thousands in her lifetime.
"Love is such a short, four letter word, but it means so much."
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr. Crown Point, IN, 46307, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be on Monday, November 22, 2021, with additional visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church, 909 E. Greenwood Ave. Crown Point, IN, 46307, with Pastor Fred DeJong officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Adeline's name to First Christian Reformed Church.
