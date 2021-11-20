Adeline (Addie) R. Monix

Addie taught her family and generations of others not only by example, but by her love of life and how to love and serve the Lord. Addie was a charter member of the Crown Point Christian Reformed Church, where she faithfully attended and served for over 60 years. Addie spent her life helping and doing for others in any way she could. Addie often showed her love through her baking, and is fondly known for her homemade cookies, of which she literally baked thousands in her lifetime.