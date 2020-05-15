SAUK VILLAGE, IL - Adeline D. Johnson (nee Szczepankiewicz), age 91, late of Sauk Village formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Loving wife of the late Robert E. Johnson. Devoted mother of Jacqueline (James) Slawnikowski, Michael (late Cathy) Johnson, Robert (Nancy) Johnson, and Diane (late James) Buoscio. Proud grandmother of James, Timothy, Mary, Jennifer, Michaela, Robert, Jaclyn, Juliet, Amanda, Michael, and Melissa; great-grandmother of James III, Stanley, Eli, Tiffany, Sophie, Jordan, MacKenzie, Jerzy, Bella, and Little Mike; great-great-grandmother of Jay. Dearest sister of Bernadine (late Larry) Rozek, Carol (James) Jablonski, the late Lorraine (late Dilo) Borowski, and the late Barbara (Edward) Cyrek. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Helen Szczepankiewicz.
Visitation Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Prayer service Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.3/Pleasant Spring Ln.) Dyer, IN 46311. Private family interment Holy Cross Cemetery–Calumet City, IL. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.
