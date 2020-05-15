SAUK VILLAGE, IL - Adeline D. Johnson (nee Szczepankiewicz), age 91, late of Sauk Village formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Loving wife of the late Robert E. Johnson. Devoted mother of Jacqueline (James) Slawnikowski, Michael (late Cathy) Johnson, Robert (Nancy) Johnson, and Diane (late James) Buoscio. Proud grandmother of James, Timothy, Mary, Jennifer, Michaela, Robert, Jaclyn, Juliet, Amanda, Michael, and Melissa; great-grandmother of James III, Stanley, Eli, Tiffany, Sophie, Jordan, MacKenzie, Jerzy, Bella, and Little Mike; great-great-grandmother of Jay. Dearest sister of Bernadine (late Larry) Rozek, Carol (James) Jablonski, the late Lorraine (late Dilo) Borowski, and the late Barbara (Edward) Cyrek. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Helen Szczepankiewicz.