Oct. 23, 1923 - April 6, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - Adeline H. Beda-Hilbrich (nee Koch), age 99, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Adeline is survived by her many loving nieces and nephews, one stepdaughter and stepgrandchildren.

Adeline was preceded in death by Oliver Hilbrich; Anthony Beda; six siblings; two nephews; one niece; and one stepdaughter.

Adeline was a longtime and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church and worked many years at the Commercial Bank. She loved socializing with family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Adeline's name to St. Mary Catholic Church.

Visit Adeline's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com; 219-663-2500.