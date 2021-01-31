Adeline J. Papas

CROWN POINT, IN - Adeline J. "Babe" Papas (nee Manes), age 88, of Crown Point, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Loving mother of Charles (Karen) Papas, and the late Kenneth (Eileen) Papas. Proud grandmother of: Lyndsey (Tracey), Kenneth (Julie), Matthew, and Daniel (Mo) Papas; great-grandmother of: Abby, Jake, Ryan, Kaden, and Lily; dear sister of the late Ann (late Wallace) Targos; kind aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Sara Manes.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME, James E. Janusz Director – Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or sign the guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com