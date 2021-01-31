 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adeline J. Papas

Adeline J. Papas

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Adeline J. "Babe" Papas (nee Manes), age 88, of Crown Point, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Loving mother of Charles (Karen) Papas, and the late Kenneth (Eileen) Papas. Proud grandmother of: Lyndsey (Tracey), Kenneth (Julie), Matthew, and Daniel (Mo) Papas; great-grandmother of: Abby, Jake, Ryan, Kaden, and Lily; dear sister of the late Ann (late Wallace) Targos; kind aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Sara Manes.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME, James E. Janusz Director – Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or sign the guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts