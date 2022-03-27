WHITING, IN - Adeline M. Matalik (nee Emolovich), 87, of Whiting passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Wittenberg Village, Crown Point. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Edward J. Matalik; loving mother of Douglas (Judi) Matalik, Sara (Scott) Matalik-Haley and Kristi Matalik; cherished grandmother of Graham and Reese Matalik; dearest sister of Martha (late Bill) Molnar; dear sister-in-law Mary Ann Miskus; numerous nieces and nephews; preceded in death by sisters Lillian Herbst and Lorraine Maciejewski.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th Street, Whiting. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. at the St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.P.P.S officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point. Visitation is at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. to the time of services. (Due to the current health situation face masks are encouraged at the funeral home and church. Social distancing is expected). Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Adeline M. Matalik was born on January 21, 1935, to Andrew and Julia (Dudzik) Emolovich. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1953. She was a member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church and the St. John Rosary Society. Adeline loved to read and travel, especially taking family vacations. Devoted to her family, Adeline will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society or to the St. John Steeple Restoration Fund would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400