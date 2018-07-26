Adeline Ordman, 90, born November 26, 1927 to Blanche and Joseph Starkman in Chicago, IL. Devoted and loving wife of Abe 'Red' Ordman for 71 years. Loving mother of Pam (Steve) Bloomberg, Sheila, DAOM (Neal DC) Scott-Wieder, Marla (Dr. Jeffrey) Yessenow and Lisa (Barry) Rooth. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Robyn) Bloomberg, David (Kim) Bloomberg, Amy (Jeremy) Edelson, Courtney (Eric) Rosenthal, Rachael (Matt) Celinski, Zach (Melissa) Scott, Bradley Lipton, Josh (Jordyn) Lipton, Lauren (fiancé Josh Metz) Lipton, Jennifer Rooth and Jessica Rooth. Proud great grandmother of 13. Fond sister of Dr. Leon (Elaine) Starkman. Many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Irving Starkman (wife, Lily).
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd. (1 block north of Lake-Cook Rd.) Buffalo Grove, IL. Interment will take place at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Shiva will be Saturday,7:30 p.m., at the home of Dr. Jeffrey and MarlaYessenow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Congregation Beth Israel or the Joliet Jewish Congregation.
Her finest quality was her generosity and selfless devotion to her family. She was a member of the Joliet Jewish Congregation, Congregation Beth Israel and a lifetime member of the Sisterhood and Hadassah. Board of Directors, Lemont Public Library.