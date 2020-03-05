Adellus Rhines-Walker

GARY, IN - Adellus Rhines-Walker, 69, of Gary Indiana peacefully passed away to be with the Lord on February 24, 2020 in Katy, TX. Adellus "Trish" was born on August 19,1950 in Gary, IN the daughter of Adolphus and Doris Rhines. Trish graduated from Tolleston High School. She worked for St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago in medical records and later worked for several Dialysis Clinics as a Certified Hemodialysis Technician. She was proceeded in death by her parents and sister Evelyn "Nita" Rhines-Casey. She leaves to cherish her memories children Leslie (Baron) and Kevin; three grandchildren: Destiny, Justin and Jasmine; sisters: Gwendolyn Rhines and Debbie Rhines; brother, Adolph Richard (Georgette) Rhines II.

She also leaves a host of relatives and friends to cherish her memory. Adellus's wishes were cremation and no services.

