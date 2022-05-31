Dec. 13, 1954 - May 25, 2022

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Adelmira Martinez (nee Anguiano) from East Chicago, IN was called to heaven on May 25, 2022, at Community Hospital Munster, IN at the age of 67 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on December 13, 1954, in Tepames, Colima, Mexico to Cleotilde and Onofre Anguiano Sr.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Marciano R. Martinez; Brothers: Ruben (Angelina) Anguiano, Juvenal (Josefina) Anguiano Sr., Onofre (Maria) Anguiano Jr., Mario (Engracia) Anguiano; Sisters: Ana Maria (Patricio) Farias, Simona Anguiano; Daughters: Sandra (Jeremy) Cash, Sonia A. Martinez, and Daniela Martinez. Adelmira was a very devoted grandmother and caregiver to Mireya I. Felix, Erica Felix, Andrea Felix, Michael Villagomez Jr., and Christian M. Villagomez. She will also be missed by many cousins, nieces, and nephews of which she was very fond.

Adelmira joins both of her parents, Cleotilde and Onofre Anguiano Sr.; brothers: Ernesto Anguiano and Juan Jose Anguiano; sisters: Maria Guadalupe Farias and Leonor George; and granddaughter, Oliva Felix in Heaven.

Adelmira was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is most known for love language of food. As a guest in her home, you never left without a belly full of love and great food. Adelmira loved birds, plants, and flowers. She always wore bright cheerful colors with yellow and pink being her favorites. Just like the colors she wore, Adelmira loved to joke with everyone and had a great sense of humor. Most of her life was dedicated to raising her daughters and grandchildren. Near the end of her life, she retired from the School City of East Chicago as a bus aide.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Adelmira's name to the Northwest Indiana Community Action or the Alzheimer's Association, as these organizations help the caregivers of loved ones who have dementia.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, 4:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME 9039 Kleinman Rd. Highland, IN 46322.

Services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 3510 Deodar St. East Chicago, IN 46312 on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with procession and burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, located at 8178 Cline Ave Crown Point, IN 46307. There will be a final visitation with the family prior to the mass 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at the church.

