HAMMOND, IN - Adolfo DeLuna Jr. age 83 from Hammond, IN passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018. Survived by five children: Adolfo DeLuna III (Melody), Eva (Miguel) Mejias, Marta DeLuna, Veronica Sandoval and Juanita DeLuna. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian burial Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. directly at All Saints Church 570 Sibley St. Hammond, IN with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Interment Elmwood Cemetery Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family Monday, December 3, 2018 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME 5840 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN.
Adolfo was a loving, caring father who took care of his family and will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.