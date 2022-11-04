WHITING - Adolph Carl Schuhrke, 89, of Whiting, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Franciscan Health, Munster. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Geraldine (nee Sejna); loving father of Donna (Garry) Koch, Gregory (Sylvia) Schuhrke and Judith R. Garwacki; cherished grandfather of Andrew, Nicholas (Coley) and Daniel Koch, Jennifer, Kathryn and Adam Garwacki; adoring great grandpa of Ryan Koch; dearest brother of Rosemarie (late Ernest) Diekman, Adeline (late Clifford) Weilmuenster and Phyllis (late Milo) Marvel and the late Herman (Pauline) Schuhrke, William (Betty) Schuhrke, Evelyn (Carl) Mikkelsen, Henrietta (Ernest) Sciacero, Lucille (Edward) Kitka and Verda Mae Schuhrke; dear brother-in-law of John (late Audrey) Jucknowski; proud uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Carl's life will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022 with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th Street and Lincoln Avenue, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; visitation at the church from 9:00am to time of services; interment of cremains to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Carl Schuhrke was born on September 3, 1933 to Adolph and Rose (Fauth) Schuhrke. He was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1951. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society and was a retiree of the American Maize Products Co. (Cargill), Hammond. He was an avid fan and promoted his love of Polka Music. He also enjoyed watching "Da Bears", Cubs, White Sox, auto racing, fishing and "chatting it up" with all those whom he'd meet. A devoted husband, father and grandpa, Carl will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.