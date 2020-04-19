VALPARAISO, IN - Adolph Husiar, 88, of Valparaiso met the Lord in heaven on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born May 6, 1931 in Gary, IN to John and Dorothy (Sovich) Husiar, graduated from Lew Wallace High School and served proudly with the U.S. Navy. Adolph made his career as a Tool & Die Maker/Machinist with the Budd Company in Gary for over 40 years. He will be remembered fondly by many as an avid runner, cyclist and fisherman.