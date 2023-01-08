CEDAR LAKE, IN - Adolph M. Ferber, age 84 of Cedar Lake, Indiana, peacefully passed away at home on December 11, 2022. Beloved husband of Diane Learman-Henn and the late Elaine (nee Smoltz) Ferber; loving father of Cindy (John) Edmundson and Lisa (Chris) Land; dear step-father of John (Lisa) Henn and Bree (Chris Lakomek) Henn; beloved son of the late Adolph and Ann Ferber; fond grandfather of Katie and Becca Edmundson, Alex and Athena Land, Jessica (Wayne Privett) Henn, Johnny (Jessica) Henn, Brody Henn and Torie Surprise; dear brother of Sandra (William) Robinson and Russ (Nancy) Ferber; fond uncle of Kyle (Amanda) Ferber, Lauren Ferber and Curt Robinson.

Along with employment at Inland Steel and UGN Automotive, Adolph spent over fifty years of involvement in many civic organizations, such as the Sauk Trail Rose Society, Munster Lions Club, and Institute of Management Accountants Calumet Chapter.

A Celebration of Adolph's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Rose Society (rose.org).