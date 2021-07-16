GLENWOOD, IL - Adonis J. "Don" Negri, age 94, longtime Glenwood resident, formerly of Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of Fenger High School. Attended Illinois Institute of Technology "IIT". Retired after 35 years service from Acme Steel as a Machinist Scheduler. Husband for 48 years of the late Shelby Jean (nee Crawford). Father of Sharon Negri, David (Amber) Negri and Laura (Larry) Skelley. Grandfather of Robin, Benjamin, Sarah, and Matthew Skelley, Ann and David Negri Jr, Cody Hansen, Hailey Faught and Samantha Rauwolf. Great grandfather of two. Son of the late Madeline Lena (nee Cassagrande) and Amedeo Joseph Negri. Brother of the late Leon (late Patricia) Marinelli, Angela (late Arnold) Panozzo and Manlio (late Joan) Negri. Uncle and friend of many. Resting at PANOZZO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Services at funeral home Monday 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Don's name to South Suburban Humane Society, 1103 West End Avenue, Chicago Heights, IL, 60411, www.southsuburbanhumane.org/donate or Glenwood Lions Club #57, P.O. Box 421, Glenwood, IL, 60425 would be appreciated by the Negri family. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.