Jan. 22, 1939 - Jan. 1, 2022

WESTVILLE, IN - Adrian Daniel Novreske, 82 of Westville, passed away January 1, 2022. He was born January 22, 1939 in Michigan City to Leonard and Mary (Piotrowski) Novreske.

Adrian retired as a machinist from Midwest Steel and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Michigan City. He volunteered at the Food Pantry of Michigan City and was a past member of the Pine Twp. Volunteer Fire Department. Adrian was an avid Notre Dame, White Sox, and Bears fan. He will be remembered for his quick wit, dry sense of humor and his love of family.

On May 19, 1956 in Jeffersonville, Adrian married Connie Wolford who preceded him in death in 2015. He is survived by his children: Colette (Tony) Wilt, Allen (Carla) Novreske, and Ronald (Melissa) Novreske; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sandy (Scott Kieffer) Novreske-Loetz; sister-in-law, Sharon (Norman) Foltz; and brother-in-law, Tom Zarazee. He was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian S. Novreske; grandson, Brian J. Novreske; and siblings, Eugene, Sophie, and Pat.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project or to any local animal shelter.