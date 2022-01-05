Apr. 24, 1936 - Dec. 17, 2021
Adrienne E. Paloma (nee Mutter), born April 24, 1936 at rest December 17, 2021. Formerly of South Deering, Calumet City, and Hegewisch. Adrienne is survived by her children: Adele (Pat) Kulchawik, Lisa, Brian, and Joseph (Chris) Paloma; brothers in law Merced and John (Lucy) Paloma; brother Richard (Claire) Mutter; grandchildren: David Jr. (Juanita), and Michael (Jamie) Benavente, Theresa Gumienny, Elizabeth, Sarah, and Samantha Paloma, Nikki (Rene) Diaz and Bianca Perez; great-grandchildren: Evangelene Trudeau, Michael Jr., and James Benavente, Alexa Cruz, Aubry Perez and Cameron, Elijah, Ethan Diaz; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Blas Paloma; her parents Elizabeth Mutter and William Mutter, son Louis; son-in-law Thomas Vische, daughter-in-law Susan Paloma, parents-in-law Balvina and Miguel Paloma, sister-in-law Louise Paloma, brothers-in-law Augustine "Mike" (Donna) and Vincent "Squeaky" Paloma, and sister-in-law Fran Paloma.
Adrienne worked as a legal assistant for a local attorney in South Chicago and then started a career at Wisconsin Steel in South Deering for approximately 16 years. She worked in the office processing insurance claims and ended her career there as the only female guard. She also had a 20 year career at Leo Burnett, downtown Chicago. She loved working with the advertising group she was assigned to.
Visitation Friday, January 7, 2022 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Services Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.