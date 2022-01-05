Apr. 24, 1936 - Dec. 17, 2021

Adrienne E. Paloma (nee Mutter), born April 24, 1936 at rest December 17, 2021. Formerly of South Deering, Calumet City, and Hegewisch. Adrienne is survived by her children: Adele (Pat) Kulchawik, Lisa, Brian, and Joseph (Chris) Paloma; brothers in law Merced and John (Lucy) Paloma; brother Richard (Claire) Mutter; grandchildren: David Jr. (Juanita), and Michael (Jamie) Benavente, Theresa Gumienny, Elizabeth, Sarah, and Samantha Paloma, Nikki (Rene) Diaz and Bianca Perez; great-grandchildren: Evangelene Trudeau, Michael Jr., and James Benavente, Alexa Cruz, Aubry Perez and Cameron, Elijah, Ethan Diaz; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Blas Paloma; her parents Elizabeth Mutter and William Mutter, son Louis; son-in-law Thomas Vische, daughter-in-law Susan Paloma, parents-in-law Balvina and Miguel Paloma, sister-in-law Louise Paloma, brothers-in-law Augustine "Mike" (Donna) and Vincent "Squeaky" Paloma, and sister-in-law Fran Paloma.