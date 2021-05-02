BEAVERTON, OR - Adrienne Sarnecki Masin was born 74 years ago in East Chicago, IN, to John and Lillian (Wolan) Sarnecki. After graduating from East Chicago Roosevelt High School in 1965, she lived most of her adult life in California and Oregon. It was in Beaverton, Oregon, where Adrienne took her last breath at home on April 8, 2021. Relatives surviving Adrienne include her son Scott (Christi) Masin of Beaverton, OR, siblings John J. Sr. (Lynda) of Munster, IN, Marlene of Chicago, IL, and Ronald of Bloomington, IN, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Adrienne was a gifted artist of various mediums, generous with sharing her talent, and humble about acknowledging it. Her Halloween parties for her favorite holiday were legendary because of the jaw-dropping decorations she created. As for Adrienne's poker prowess, she was the only female poker player in the large Sarnecki family, always crediting her dad and his seven brothers for being great teachers. When it came to baseball, however, Adrienne dared to venture outside the tradition of her immediate family. Rather than root for the White Sox Adrienne, became a steadfast Cubs fan. So resolute was she, Adrienne requested that an urn emblazoned with the Cubs logo be her final resting place on Earth.