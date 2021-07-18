 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adrienne Suzanne Companik

Adrienne Suzanne Companik

Dec. 18, 1940 - July 16, 2021

VALPARAISO - Adrienne Suzanne Companik, 80 of Valparaiso, formerly of Griffith, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 16, 2021. She was born December 18, 1940 in East Chicago to Andrew and Helen (Datsko) Bizik. Adrienne graduated from Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, and proudly made her career as a domestic engineer. She was devoted in her faith and had been an active participant in the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Highland for many years, before moving to Valparaiso. Adrienne was an empath, who could bring comfort to those in need. It was in her nature to care for others, and she did so compassionately. Adrienne was a pillar of strength for her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

On February 9, 1964 she married James Companik, Sr., who survives, along with their children: James (Jennifer) Companik II of Algonquin, IL, Kimberly (Sean) Warner of Bartlett, IL, Adrienne (Mark) Smith of Valparaiso, IN; grandsons: Clark and Connor; brothers, Dan (Barb) Bizik, Andrew Bizik; and nephews: Andy Bizik, Blaine Bizik, and Blair Bizik. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A committal service will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 2:30 pm at the Graceland Cemetery Mausoleum, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Traditions Hospice. Moeller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Death toll rises to at least 157 in Europe floods

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts