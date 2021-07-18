VALPARAISO - Adrienne Suzanne Companik, 80 of Valparaiso, formerly of Griffith, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 16, 2021. She was born December 18, 1940 in East Chicago to Andrew and Helen (Datsko) Bizik. Adrienne graduated from Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, and proudly made her career as a domestic engineer. She was devoted in her faith and had been an active participant in the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Highland for many years, before moving to Valparaiso. Adrienne was an empath, who could bring comfort to those in need. It was in her nature to care for others, and she did so compassionately. Adrienne was a pillar of strength for her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.