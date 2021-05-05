PALOS PARK — Agnes "Aggie" Andrysiak Palmer, of Palos Park. Survived by her husband of 24 years, David S. Palmer (MSgt. ISP/Ret.), along with a host of friends, clients and business associates and extended family who are second to none. Preceded in death by two husbands, Robert J. "Fonz" Andrysiak (1995) and Kurt E. Stutzriem (1979);, her parents, Edmund M. "Bud" and Elizabeth F. "Betty" Orchowski; and two younger sisters, Rose Anne "Rosie" Orchowski and Kathleen M. "Kathy" Orchowski.

Friends and family may gather directly at St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th St., Palos Heights (126th Street east of Harlem Avenue) for a Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and state and local health mandates, if you plan on attending the Mass it is required that you call the funeral home to RSVP by Friday, May 7, 2021. Only 75 attendees will be allowed into church with social distancing protocols. Inurnment in Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity, St. Alexander School (Palos Heights, IL) or the Religious Education Program at Incarnation Catholic Parish (Crestwood, IL) are preferred. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD CHAPEL, Chicago. For more information or to RSVP, please call 773-731-2749.