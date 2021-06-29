HAMMOND, IN - Agnes E. Jones, age 90, of Hammond, IN passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Agnes is survived by her children: Betty (Victor) Segally, William (Linda) Jones, John (Martha) Jones and Bonita Jones-Smulski; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; brothers: Hershel (Bobbi) Cole, William (Jeanette) Cole, Vinson (Sue) Cole; several nieces and nephews; caring aide, Teshema Johnson.

She was preceded in passing by her parents: William and Bertha; husband, Silas E. Jones; brother, Jerry; sisters: Frances and Billie Jean; son, Benny Jones; daughter, Barbara Lackey; grandson, Geoffrey Segally.

Agnes was a member of State Street Baptist Church and Cornerstone SBC. She loved crocheting, reading and quilting.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 12:00 PM at LaHayne Funeral Home 6955 Southeastern Ave. Hammond, IN 46324 with Pastor Bob Parnell officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at Noon.

For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 845-3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.