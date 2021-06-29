 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Agnes E. Jones

Agnes E. Jones

HAMMOND, IN - Agnes E. Jones, age 90, of Hammond, IN passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Agnes is survived by her children: Betty (Victor) Segally, William (Linda) Jones, John (Martha) Jones and Bonita Jones-Smulski; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; brothers: Hershel (Bobbi) Cole, William (Jeanette) Cole, Vinson (Sue) Cole; several nieces and nephews; caring aide, Teshema Johnson.

She was preceded in passing by her parents: William and Bertha; husband, Silas E. Jones; brother, Jerry; sisters: Frances and Billie Jean; son, Benny Jones; daughter, Barbara Lackey; grandson, Geoffrey Segally.

Agnes was a member of State Street Baptist Church and Cornerstone SBC. She loved crocheting, reading and quilting.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 12:00 PM at LaHayne Funeral Home 6955 Southeastern Ave. Hammond, IN 46324 with Pastor Bob Parnell officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at Noon.

For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 845-3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts