SOUTH BEND, IN — Agnes E. (Stark) Marposon, 102, passed away August 12, 2020. She was born in Dyer, IN on November 1, 1917. She is survived by four children, Frances A. (Thomas) Druley, Robert W. (Barbara) Stark, Kathleen T. Williams and Paula M. (Steve) Davis; daughter-in-law, Larrianne Stark; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles J. Stark, and son-in-law, Douglas Williams

Agnes was married to Robert J. Stark in 1940. They farmed in Porter County until his death in 1977. In 1985 Agnes married Eli Marposon, who passed away in 1996. She was president of the Altar and Rosary Sodality at St. Helen's in Hebron and a bookkeeper of the accounts at Boone Grove School. Agnes was also an active member of Banta Center and RSVP, Valparaiso. She was a member of Young at Heart Choir. Agnes resided at the Sanctuary of St. Paul in South Bend, where she also was active in the handbell group and choir.