Agnes J. Krahn (nee Hribljan)

EAST CHICAGO - Agnes J. Krahn (nee Hribljan), age 85, of East Chicago, IN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Aggie is survived by her children: Michael (fiance Jill Yaekel) Shearon, Scott Shearon, and Karen (Jim) Fife; grandchildren: Emily (Jason) Throm, Abigail (James) Murphy, Grace (Nathan Rujawitz) Shearon, Stacey (Wallace) Walker, Brett (Amanda) Forgich, Connor, Jay and Elliott Fife; great-grandchildren: Corbin and Sidney Throm; sisters: MaryAnn Uriss and Shirley Medley; and numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Aggie was preceded in death by her husband, George Krahn; first husband, Robert Shearon; daughter, Lori Shearon; sister, Fran Mickles; and parents: Joseph and Mary (nee Cvitkovich) Hribljan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN with Rev. Charles W. Niblick officiating. Cremation will follow with private interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May, 22, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN; and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Church.

Aggie was a 1954 East Chicago Washington High School Graduate where she was a cheerleader for four years. During and after high school, Aggie worked at the clockhouse at Inland Steel; and at various times she also worked as a secretary for the Musicians Guild in Hammond, Lake Driving School and Wicker Memorial Park. She was a long-time member and officer of Theta Delta Chapter of Sigma Alpha Sorority. Aggie enjoyed socializing, dancing, shopping, eating-out and conversation and everyone loved her pound cake and chocolate fudge!

A special thank you to Munster Med-Inn fifth floor staff and the wonderful, professional and caring staff at the William J. Riley Hospice Residence in Munster. Donations in Aggie's memory are requested to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321.