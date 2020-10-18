MUNSTER, IN - Agnes L. Reynolds (nee Smith), age 100 of Munster, peacefully passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at home in her sleep. Agnes was an active member in the community, catering for several service organizations, creating cancer bandages, working in the cosmetic department for 10+ years at Hotz Pharmacy and working for over 20 years as a receptionist at State Farm.

Agnes is survived by her only child, Sandra (nee Reynolds) Slosser; grandchildren, Dale Slosser, Deborah (Joe) Webber and William (Kat) Slosser; nine great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and her beloved "Copee". Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Reynolds; son-in-law, Roger Slosser; and longtime friend, John. Agnes was full of love and kindness for her family and everyone she knew and will be truly missed.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Reverend Charles Niblick officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.kishfuneralhome.net