 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Agnes Mary Ruder
0 Comments

Agnes Mary Ruder

  • 0

Agnes Mary Ruder (nee Higdon), age 88, beloved wife of the late James E. Ruder; loving mother of Russell (Kathy Butler) Martoccio, Paula (Jeff Fox) Ruder, Therese (Bob) LoCoco, Julie (David) Reis, Annette (James) Vacendak, Regina (Robert) Ripamonti, Michael (Eileen) Ruder, Jacqueline (David) Nusbaumer, Daniel (Jennifer) Ruder and the late James B. (Holy Mager) Ruder; cherished grandma of 30; proud great-grandma of 20.

Agnes' family would like to acknowledge the wonderful and professional staff at Munster Community Hospital in Indiana for their tireless effort and support of Agnes and her family during this difficult time.

Visitation Friday, January 21, 2022 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, 46321. Family and friends will meet at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Chapel at 12:15 p.m. for final prayers, 1400 S. Wolf Rd. Hillside, IL, 60451. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Cancer Society or National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Funeral info: (708) 429-3200.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts