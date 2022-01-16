Agnes Mary Ruder (nee Higdon), age 88, beloved wife of the late James E. Ruder; loving mother of Russell (Kathy Butler) Martoccio, Paula (Jeff Fox) Ruder, Therese (Bob) LoCoco, Julie (David) Reis, Annette (James) Vacendak, Regina (Robert) Ripamonti, Michael (Eileen) Ruder, Jacqueline (David) Nusbaumer, Daniel (Jennifer) Ruder and the late James B. (Holy Mager) Ruder; cherished grandma of 30; proud great-grandma of 20.

Agnes' family would like to acknowledge the wonderful and professional staff at Munster Community Hospital in Indiana for their tireless effort and support of Agnes and her family during this difficult time.

Visitation Friday, January 21, 2022 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, 46321. Family and friends will meet at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Chapel at 12:15 p.m. for final prayers, 1400 S. Wolf Rd. Hillside, IL, 60451. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Cancer Society or National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Funeral info: (708) 429-3200.