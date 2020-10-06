LANSING, IL - Agnes May Porter, age 95 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born in Southwold, England on May 12, 1925 to Laura and Guy Barber. She was born and raised in Southwold, England, one of nine children. Agnes was a WWII War bride. She married Joseph A. O'Malley in 1944 and joined him after the war in Chicago, IL. They were blessed with four children.

Agnes was widowed in 1957 and married Harold R. Porter, a widower with three children, in 1962. They celebrated 51 years of marriage before his passing in 2013.

Agnes is survived by her children: Maureen (late Darwin) Stombaugh of Valparaiso, IN, Kathleen O'Malley of Lansing, IL, Joseph A. (Sue) O'Malley of Porter, IN, Eileen (Gerald) O'Malley-Luehrs of Lansing, IL, and her step children: Harrison H. (Joan) Porter of Dowling, MI and Martha Porter-Reid of Jackson, MI. Also surviving is her son-in-law: Michael P. Wells of Mesa, AR. Agnes was loved by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister: Gwen Fitzpatrick of Cambridge, Ontario, Canada and brother: John Barber of Reydon, Suffolk, England.

Agnes was preceded in death by her parents: Laura and Guy Barber; spouses: Joseph A. O'Malley and Harold R. Porter; stepdaughter: Joy L. Wells; and son-in-law: Darwin D. Stombaugh.