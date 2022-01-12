MERRILLVILLE, IN - Agnes T. DeYoung, age 86, of Merrillville, IN (formerly of Thornton, IL) passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She is survived by her daughters: Diane (Tom) Kearney and Kathy (late Bob) Kobeske; granddaughter, Jennifer Kearney; and brother, Michael Macak, Jr. Agnes was preceded in death by her parents: Michael and Mary Macak; her loving husband of 48 years, Richard DeYoung; and sister, Bettie Scanlan.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Saturday, at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service.

Agnes was an avid BINGO player. Loved word search puzzles and mystery novels. She Loved getting together with family to enjoy a game of cards and friends for pizza following Mass. She enjoyed going out to eat and a cupcake or two as well. Agnes was a very generous, loving, caring mother and grandma, who was always there for you. She was a sales clerk for about 50 yrs for Jupiter, Kresge's and Kmart.