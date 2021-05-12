Aida 'Angel' Gertz (nee Martin)

Sept. 13, 1941 — May 9, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Aida "Angel" Gertz (née Martin), 79, died peacefully on May 9, 2021, in Crown Point, IN.

Angel is survived by her four children: John (Dawn) Gertz, Ann Louise, David (Nikki) Gertz and Mark Gertz; sister, Silvia (the late David) Talbot; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Gertz.

Angel was born on September 13, 1941, in Havana, Cuba, to Octavio Martin and Aida Rojas Martin. Working at a wax museum in Miami, Angel met Jack while he was vacationing. They were married in Miami in February 1963. After moving to Merrillville, Indiana, Angel raised four children in their home. Her children remember her as a kind and gentle mother who encouraged them to pursue their passions and choose their own path.