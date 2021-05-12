Aida 'Angel' Gertz (nee Martin)
Sept. 13, 1941 — May 9, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Aida "Angel" Gertz (née Martin), 79, died peacefully on May 9, 2021, in Crown Point, IN.
Angel is survived by her four children: John (Dawn) Gertz, Ann Louise, David (Nikki) Gertz and Mark Gertz; sister, Silvia (the late David) Talbot; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Gertz.
Angel was born on September 13, 1941, in Havana, Cuba, to Octavio Martin and Aida Rojas Martin. Working at a wax museum in Miami, Angel met Jack while he was vacationing. They were married in Miami in February 1963. After moving to Merrillville, Indiana, Angel raised four children in their home. Her children remember her as a kind and gentle mother who encouraged them to pursue their passions and choose their own path.
Angel was an accomplished artist in many mediums including sewing and painting and often made clothing for her children and grandchildren. She was a generous individual who loved volunteering and who was passionate about sharing her faith in Jesus with others. She was an active and dedicated member of St. Andrews Catholic Church and often served at fish fries and was a cantor for Mass as well. She was well loved in her community and her caring presence made her friend to all. Her legacy will live in our hearts forever.
The family would like to thank St. Anthony's Nursing Home and Calumet Hospice for their dedication to Angel's care.
