Oct. 20, 1926 - Jan. 14, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Aida Colon, age 95, of Highland, IN passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022. Born October 20, 1926 in Baranquitas, PR, she is survived by her children: Martha (Robert) Kozub, Zoraida (Glen) Fondaw and Luis (Susan) Colon, Jr.; grandchildren: Austin (Ashley) Smith, Lesa, Trea, Daniel and Kevin Colon, Carolyne (Thomas) Arnold and Richard Kozub and Alexander, Elise and Jason Fondaw; great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Brayden, Astella, Lincoln and Peter; and siblings: Carmen Zayas, Miguel Padilla and Jorge Padilla. Aida was preceded in death by her parents, Claudio and Senona Padilla; loving husband, Luis Colon; and brothers Hector, Rafin, Ezekial and Pedro Padilla.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at St. James the Less Catholic Church 9640 Kennedy Ave. Highland, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Gregory Bim-Merle. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery Schererville, IN. Visitation will be on Thursday at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday, at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. prayers.

Aida enjoyed travelling and went to the Holy Land three times. She loved cooking and gardening and had beautiful flowers in her backyard and enjoyed playing the guitar. Aida loved her grandchildren. She was a woman of great faith and was a Eucharistic Minister at St. James the Less, a member of the Legion of Mary, the Hispanic Ministry of the Diocese of Gary and was involved in the Cursillo movement. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Aida's name to Alzheimer's Association or the Dr. John Lanman Clinic 5530 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN 46320.