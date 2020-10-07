Aida E. Padilla (nee Lopez)

She is survived by her loving husband Edward; beloved children: Aida (Chris Farag) Padilla, Eddie Padilla and Tony Padilla; two grandchildren: Rafael and Kaya; sister, Toni Lozano; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Michael Catholic Church in Schererville. At rest St. Michael Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with Aida's family on Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy. (route 30 east of Cline Ave), Schererville. COVID-19 protocol masks and social distancing required.