Aileen Clare Garbison
Jan. 30, 1929 - Oct. 27, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Aileen Clare Garbison, 92, of Valparaiso woke up on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 and smiled in the presence of her Savior. She was born January 30, 1929 to Vincent and Veronica (Grabowski) Bolakowski in Chicago. The family moved to Union Mills, IN in her youth, where she graduated at the top of her class from Union Mills High School. Aileen was a much loved sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother (Busia), friend and above all else, a woman of profound faith.
On September 6, 1947 she married Joseph Albert Garbison, who she met while watching an outdoor movie at Mill Pond. They raised six children in Valparaiso, with Aileen preparing many homecooked meals and making handmade clothes with love for her family. Throughout the 1960s and 70s, Aileen served in numerous ministries with St. Paul's Catholic Church and taught many of Valparaiso's catholic youth in CCD classes. She was a Den Mother, a Brownie Leader, and the soapbox derby was an important event in the Garbison household. Later in life, she worked for the transportation department at VCS until her retirement at the age of 72. She was a dedicated parishioner at St. Teresa of Avila, serving on the prayer chain and preparing dishes for Cafe Manna.
Survivors include her beloved children: Don (Janet) Garbison of North Carolina, David Garbison, Nancy (Robert) Watt, Chrystie (Richard) Stipp, Mark (Cheryl) Garbison & Mary (Richard) Truex all of Valparaiso, and sister, Betty Worden of Rensselaer. Aileen was a devoted grandmother to her 21 grandchildren: Molly (Jason) Fowler, Kelly (Dell) Knickerbocker, Aimee (Rob) Worsley, Stephen Watt, Greg, Kayce (Michael) Burnison, Joe, Bethani Aileen Dunleavy (Jake Gee), Tiffany (Mike) Powell, Kevin (Laura) Stipp, Abby Dunleavy (Steven Fournier), Chance (Kim), Michael, Matt (Lisa) Stipp, Evan (Heather), Chelsey Dunleavy, Jordan, Jack Stipp, Taylor (John) Atwood, Jacob (Alyssa) Waugh & Rachel Gebhardt; and took great delight in her 16 great grandchildren: Jeff, Max, Kenneth, Erin, Cassie, Ashley, Kate, Emma, Sammy, Dominic, Edith Aileen, Lindy, Frank, Harper, Violet & Nash. She was blessed with sisters-in-law, Margie Fryman and Patty Bolakowski; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends who she cherished. Aileen was warmly greeted at the gates of Heaven by her husband, Joe (1994), her grandson, Greg (2003), & her siblings, Rita, Joseph, Stanley, Jerry "Jake" & Ted. May we remember Aileen as a woman who gave selflessly of her time and generously of her love.
A visitation will be held Tuesday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday directly at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1511 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso with burial to follow at St Paul's Catholic Cemetery. To keep everyone as safe as possible, the family respectfully requests that those attending the visitation or Mass wear face masks. Memorial donations may be made to Valparaiso Kiwanis Club Ramp Project.