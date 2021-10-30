Aileen Clare Garbison

Jan. 30, 1929 - Oct. 27, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Aileen Clare Garbison, 92, of Valparaiso woke up on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 and smiled in the presence of her Savior. She was born January 30, 1929 to Vincent and Veronica (Grabowski) Bolakowski in Chicago. The family moved to Union Mills, IN in her youth, where she graduated at the top of her class from Union Mills High School. Aileen was a much loved sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother (Busia), friend and above all else, a woman of profound faith.

On September 6, 1947 she married Joseph Albert Garbison, who she met while watching an outdoor movie at Mill Pond. They raised six children in Valparaiso, with Aileen preparing many homecooked meals and making handmade clothes with love for her family. Throughout the 1960s and 70s, Aileen served in numerous ministries with St. Paul's Catholic Church and taught many of Valparaiso's catholic youth in CCD classes. She was a Den Mother, a Brownie Leader, and the soapbox derby was an important event in the Garbison household. Later in life, she worked for the transportation department at VCS until her retirement at the age of 72. She was a dedicated parishioner at St. Teresa of Avila, serving on the prayer chain and preparing dishes for Cafe Manna.