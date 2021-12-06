Aimutis Rosalie Marilyn

Oct. 27, 1935 - Nov. 17, 2021

GARY, IN - Marilyn Aimutis (nee Toscani), wife of the late William Aimutis, beloved mother of William Aimutis, Jr. (Jeannette) and Cheri Keckeis (Lawrence). Dear grandmother of Vincent Aimutis (Kelsey), Donald Aimutis (Alisha), Kylie Opelt and Lindy Rivera (Rogelio). Great-grandmother to Everly Aimutis, Ethan and Ellie Vandenlangenberg, Ricardo, Mateo and Elias Rivera.

Marilyn was a 45 year resident of Lakes of the Four Season and friend to many.

Donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242.