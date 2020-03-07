DYER, IN - Al Anton, long time resident of Dyer, was born November 26, 1935 and passed away February 18, 2020. Al is survived by his long life partner Joyce Myland of Schererville, IN; his children: J. Alan Anton of Laporte, IN, Michael Anton of Las Vegas, NV, Kristen Anton of Okatie, SC, Denise Martin of Dyer, IN; six grandchildren, one great grandchild; seven extended family members. He was born in Canada and is one of thirteen children.

Al is a 45+ year member of Ironworkers Local #395. He devoted his retirement years to the success of the Tri Town Safety Village.

Al was active with the Dyer Jaycees, Dyer Little League, Dyer Girl's Softball and many All-star teams.He was passionate about hunting, fishing, boating, golf and his Cubbies and Blackhawks.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held April 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Tri Town Safety Village, 1350 Eagle Ridge Dr., Schererville, IN 46375. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tri Town Safety Village In Al's Honor.