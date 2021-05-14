 Skip to main content
Al Anton

Nov. 26, 1935 — Feb. 18, 2020

DYER, IN — Al Anton, a longtime resident of Dyer, was born November 26, 1935, and passed away February 18, 2020.

A new service date has been issued: Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Tri Town Safety Village, Schererville, IN 46375. Please park in the Showplace Theater parking lot. Handicap parking only at the Safety Village.

Please use link for more details:

https://fb.me/e/3sJ4EFiAl

