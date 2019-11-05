IN LOVING MEMORY OF AL BRIDEGROOM On His 6th Anniversary In Heaven Not a day goes by that our tears don't flow. Not a minute goes by that your humor, smile and wisdom are not a thought in our minds. Not a second goes by that you are not missed. We will carry your memories forever. We Love You!! Your Loving Wife, Carol; Sons: Jeff, Dan, John; Daughter, Toni; Grandkids; Daughters-in-Laws: Karen, Sheila; Son-in-Law, Joe; and Your Dog, Dora
