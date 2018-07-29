Al Dorfenkel, 75, passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018. He is survived by his sons: Jason (wife Kimberly) Doren and Ben (wife Stacy) Doren, grandchildren: Josie, Jackson, Max and Skyla, sister Donna (husband Fred) Halpern and former wife Barbara. Al is preceded in death by his parents Ben and Claire Dorfenkel.
Al was an Army veteran, a Cubs 'super fan' and an avid photographer. He was a devoted father and grandfather.
Memorial contributions in Al's name can be made to the Anti-Cruelty Society, 157 West Grand Avenue
Chicago, IL 60654, www.anticruelty.org or St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org/donate.
Private services will be held at a later date.